Gen. Bajwa Calls for National Unity to Thwart Hostile Forces

Chief of Army Staff claims misinformation spread by vested interests is threatening societal cohesion

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday emphasized the need for national unity to thwart the designs of hostile forces, adding that misinformation spread by ‘vested interests’ was creating misperceptions and threatening societal cohesion.

“The Pakistani youth is extremely talented and enterprising. Given the right opportunities and enabling environment they will lead the country to progress and prosperity,” he said during a visit to the Lahore Garrison during which he interacted with the vice chancellors, faculty and students of LUMS, FCU, UET, LSE, PU and GCU.

It said he had appreciated the role of premier educational institutions in preparing “useful citizens” and future leaders of the country. He stressed on the dire need for human development in the fields of education, health, infrastructure and the environment.

During his interaction, the Army chief fielded questions from the visiting faculty members and students, who told local media they had found the session very “positive and illuminating.”

The ISPR said that Corps Commander Lt. Gen. Muhammad Abdul Aziz was also present during the session, adding that prior to his interaction with the students, the Army chief was also briefed on various operational and training matters of the formation at Corps HQ.