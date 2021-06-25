Global Peace, Stability Requires Resolution of Long-Pending Disputes: Gen. Bajwa

Pakistan Army chief, during official visit to Germany, stresses that Islamabad places great importance on its ties with Berlin

Pakistan Army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday reiterated that global peace and stability can only be achieved by resolving long-pending regional disputes, adding that this needed to be complemented with meaningful international support for tackling challenging concerns.

Addressing students and faculty members at Command and Staff College of Germany—where he was received by Maj. Gen. Oliver Kohl, commandant bundeswehr of the college—during an official visit to the European nation, he provided a summary of the external and internal security challenges facing Pakistan, as well as the measures being taken to mitigate the threats.

Referring to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Chief of Army Staff added that Pakistan’s government and other state institutions were working together to counter its challenges.

Earlier, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military’s media wing, he called on German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and discussed matters of mutual interest, overall regional security situation including latest developments in the Afghanistan Peace Process and bilateral cooperation in various fields.

“[The] COAS said that Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Germany and expressed desire for enhanced mutually beneficial bilateral relations,” read the statement, noting that the meeting had also been attended by Special Representative for the Federal Government for Afghanistan and Pakistan Markus Potzel.

It said that the German dignitaries had acknowledged to the Army chief Pakistan’s efforts for peace and stability in the South Asian region, and pledged to further enhance bilateral relations between both countries.