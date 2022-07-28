Government to Withdraw Review Petition against Justice Qazi Faez Isa

The federal cabinet on Wednesday decided to withdraw the curative review petitions filed against Justice Qazi Faez Isa of the Supreme Court after declaring the action undertaken by the ousted PTI-led government as an “unfair use of authority.”

The cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, said it would make public the record of the case after its scrutiny, and formed an inquiry committee consisting of representatives of all allied political parties to probe the matter and submit its report to the cabinet.

Also on Wednesday, the cabinet approved the Inter-Government Commercial Transaction Act, 2022, recommending it be presented before the relevant parliamentary committee for further deliberation. According to a statement, the cabinet was informed that the proposed law would help boost foreign investors’ confidence in the country and lead to greater foreign investment. The law, per the law ministry, would also help in achieving government-to-government development agreements.

The cabinet was also briefed on losses caused by torrential rains in Sindh and Balochistan provinces, with the prime minister appreciating the efforts of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah for personally visiting rain-hit areas and reviewing relief activities, particularly in Karachi and Hyderabad.

Approving recommendations of the Health Ministry, the cabinet allowed the enhancing of maximum retail prices for 15 types of imported cardiac stents in proportion with the exchange rate. It also endorsed several Economic Coordination Committee decisions from earlier this week, including a supplementary grant for the Information Ministry for fiscal year 2022-23 for 75th Independence Day ceremonies; compensation package for the victims of terrorist attack at Karachi University’s Confucius Institute; and provision of electricity and RLNG to the export sector at new rates from Aug. 1.