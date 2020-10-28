Government Will Ensure Security, Stability: Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Pakistan’s foreign minister says peace in Afghanistan essential for stability in South Asia

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government will take all possible steps to ensure security and stability in the country, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Wednesday.

In a statement, he said that forces seeking instability and chaos in Pakistan had once again become active, adding that recent terrorist attacks in Quetta and Peshawar had demonstrated their nefarious designs.

According to Radio Pakistan, he said it was important for the nation to unite ahead of the coming Miladun Nabi festival. Stressing that the government had already evolved its own security arrangements, he said the public and the Ulema must also cooperate with the government to ensure the safety of all processions celebrating the birthday of Islam’s Prophet.

Peace in Afghanistan

Separately, the foreign minister said Pakistan desired a peaceful, prosperous and stable Afghanistan, adding that this was vital for stability in the wider South Asia region.

Talking to his Afghan counterpart, Mohammad Hanif Atmar, via telephone, he said that the ongoing intra-Afghan dialogue provided an excellent opportunity for peace and the Afghan leadership must seize this chance. He said the dialogue process should be result-oriented to realize the dream of durable peace in Afghanistan. Pakistan would continue its sincere efforts for peace and stability in the region, including Afghanistan, he added.

Referring to the historic fraternal ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan, the foreign minister said Pakistan has recently announced a new visa policy to facilitate Afghan people wishing to travel to Pakistan.