Hayat Baloch’s Suspected Killer Identified by His Father

Police say victim’s parent recognized the suspect three times during an identification parade

The father of a Karachi University student who was allegedly killed by a soldier of the Frontier Corps last week recognized the suspected murderer during an identification parade at jail in Turbat on Wednesday.

According to local media, student Hayat Baloch was taken to an orchard and shot eight times by a FC soldier during a probe into an earlier bombing. Suspect Shadiullah is already in police custody and a murder case has been registered against him on the complaint of the victim’s elder brother, Muhammad Murad Baloch.

According to daily Dawn, Kech district police officer Najeebullah Pandrani said the identification parade was held under the supervision of a judicial magistrate, adding that the victim’s father identified the suspect three times.

In a statement on the incident, FC Balochistan said that on Aug. 13 terrorists had targeted a FC convoy with an improvised explosive device in Absar, resulting in three injuries. It said the troops had started interrogating nearby locals about the attack, and FC soldier Naik Shadiullah had demonstrated “irresponsible attitude” by opening fire on Hayat Baloch, injuring him and leading to his death.

According to the FC statement, the suspect had been immediately disarmed and restrained by his colleagues after the assault. It said the FC had handed the suspect to police after an internal inquiry, adding that local leaders had praised this accountability.

“We had taken responsibility to protect the lives, properties and honor of our citizens,” read the statement. “The culprits behind the IED blast and the killer of Hayat Baloch would surely face the consequences of their crimes; such incidents would not be allowed to happen in future,” it added.

Separately, FC South Inspector General Maj. Gen. Sarfaraz Ali visited the house of Hayat Baloch in Turbat on Wednesday and condoled with his family and offered prayers for the departed soul. A picture of the meeting went viral on social media, with most citizens praising the official for standing by the grieved family and pledging to ensure justice would be delivered.

The extrajudicial killing of Hayat Baloch had prompted mass protests across Balochistan, with demonstrators demanding justice. Demands for accountability also went viral on social media, with critics branding it a part of an ongoing “Baloch genocide.”