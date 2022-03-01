Heads of Missions to Pakistan Seek Support in Condemning Russian Invasion of Ukraine

In press release, ambassadors of several nations urge Islamabad to vote with them on U.N. resolution to stop Moscow’s aggression

The heads of several countries’ missions to Pakistan have urged Islamabad to join them in condemning Russia’s military aggression in Ukraine and voice support for upholding the U.N. Charter and the founding principles of international law.

In a press release—signed by the ambassadors to Pakistan of Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Portugal, Poland, Romania, Spain, Sweden and Thee Netherlands, as well as the head of the delegation of the E.U. to Pakistan; the ambassadors of Japan, Norway and Switzerland; the high commissioners of Canada and the U.K.; and the charge d’affaires of Australia—the envoys noted that a war was underway in Europe.

“We deplore the loss of life and humanitarian suffering as innocent civilians are being targeted and a mass exodus of women and children is underway into neighboring countries from Ukraine,” they said. “This is unacceptable in Europe, as it is anywhere in the world,” they added.

According to the letter, Russia “launched an unprovoked attack and invaded a peaceful neighboring country, which posed no threat to it.” It stressed this was a clear violation of the U.N. Charter and posed a serious risk to global peace and security.

“In these extreme times, the international community must work in solidarity and support and uphold the rules-based international order,” it said, noting that a U.N. Security Council draft resolution condemning the military aggression was vetoed by Russia last week, with China, India and the U.A.E. abstaining and 11 others states voting in its favor. “This draft resolution aimed at reaffirming the commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders and would have deplored in the strongest terms Russia’s aggression against Ukraine,” it said. “In addition, the resolution called on Russia to immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all its military forces from the territory of Ukraine,” it added.

Following Russia’s veto, it said, the U.N. General Assembly would now meet in an emergency special session, with a likely vote to stop Moscow’s aggression.

“As heads of mission to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, we urge Pakistan to join us in condemning Russia’s actions and to voice support for upholding the U.N. Charter and the founding principles of international law,” read the letter, citing a recent statement by U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres in which he had called on the international community to ensure Ukraine’s rights were protected.

Pakistan has thus far refused to outright condemn Russia’s invasion, which occurred within hours of Prime Minister Imran Khan reaching Moscow on an official visit that many critics have said should have been postponed to avoid the perception that Islamabad was supporting the military aggression.

Quoting a diplomatic source, daily Dawn said Pakistan had decided not to participate in the ongoing emergency session of the U.N. General Assembly. “Islamabad supports a peaceful and negotiated settlement,” it quoted them as saying.