IHC Issues Notice to NAB Chairman for Not Investigating Musharraf’s Assets

Court directs NAB chief to submit progress report and adjourns hearing until Feb. 14

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday issued a notice to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Javed Iqbal in a contempt of court petition for failing to investigate former president Pervez Musharraf’s assets.

A two-member bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan heard the petition, which noted that NAB had violated court orders by not probing the former president’s for corruption charges. The 2018 judgment had declared that Musharraf, as a public office holder, could be probed for alleged corruption by the anti-graft watchdog.

To a question by Justice Minallah on whether the 2018 order had been challenged by NAB, the petitioner said it had not, and so the order had attained finality. In response, the IHC issued notice to the NAB chairman, seeking a progress report, and adjourned the case until Feb. 14.

According to the petitioner, Musharraf had declared assets ‘beyond known sources of income’ in nomination papers submitted prior to 2013. When he had sought a NAB probe into the matter, he said, the watchdog had claimed the case fell outside its jurisdiction, as Musharraf was immune from proceedings as a member of the armed forces.