Imran Khan Approves Rules to Reform Bureaucracy

Prime Minister’s Office says Civil Servants Efficiency and Discipline Rules, 2020 will ensure transparency, internal accountability

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday approved the Civil Servants Efficiency and Discipline Rules, 2020 to enact reforms that seek to improve the working of the bureaucracy and other state institutions.

A notification issued by the Prime Minister’s Office stressed that the rules would ensure transparent and effective internal accountability of civil servants. It said the salient features of the rules were: