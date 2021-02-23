Imran Khan Begins Two-Day Visit to Sri Lanka

Pakistan’s premier expected to meet counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa, lead delegation-level talks in various sectors of mutual interest

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday left Pakistan for a two-day official visit to Sri Lanka, his first since being elected to power in 2018.

Undertaken on the invitation of his Sri Lankan counterpart, Mahinda Rajapaksa, the premier intends to exchange views on key regional and international issues during his visit. According to Pakistan’s Foreign Office, Khan would be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including members of the federal cabinet and various senior officials.

It said that the prime minister would also lead delegation-level talks in various matters of mutual interest, including trade, investment, health, education, agriculture, science, and technology, defense and culture tourism. Khan would also participate in a joint Trade and Investment Conference that is aimed at promoting trade and investment between the two countries.

The Foreign Office statement noted that several Memorandums of Understanding to enhance bilateral cooperation would be signed during the visit.