Imran Khan Hails Increase in Remittances by Overseas Pakistanis

In separate tweet, Pakistan’s prime minister welcomes children back to school as educational institutions set to reopen

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that Pakistan had witnessed a 24.4 percent increase in remittances from overseas Pakistanis in August 2020 as compared to the funds remitted during August 2019.

“Overseas Pakistanis sent $2,095 million in remittances in August 2020—24.4 percent higher than August last year—in addition to the record $2,768 million in July 2020,” he posted on Twitter. “For the first two months of this fiscal year our remittances are up 31% over the same period last year,” he added.

This is the second consecutive month to witness a growth in remittances from abroad. Last month, in a tweet, the prime minister had also hailed the “good news” of overseas Pakistanis remitting the highest ever amount in one month in the history of Pakistan. “This is 12.2 percent increase over June 2020 and 36.5 percent increase over July 2019,” he had said at the time.

Back to school

In a separate tweet also posted on Monday morning, Khan welcomed children back to school as the government allows educational institutions to reopen following their closure in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Tomorrow we will welcome millions of children back to school. It is our priority and collective responsibility to ensure that every child can go to school safely to learn,” he posted. “We have worked to ensure that school operations are aligned with public health safety rules on COVID-19,” he added.

According to federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood, educational institutions would reopen from Sept. 15 in a phased manner, with grades 9-12 and higher education institutions resuming operations first. After a week, if there has been no negative COVID-19 indicator, grades 6-8 would be allowed to return to classes, while primary school students would return to school from Sept. 30.

Authorities have warned that if schools do not comply with standard operating procedures (SOPs), there is a risk of the virus spreading through students and urged parents and administrators to ensure there is no lapse.