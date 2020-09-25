Imran Khan Issues Recommendations to Curb Assets Outflow

Addressing U.N. panel, he urges tax havens to return stolen wealth of developing countries, hold ‘enablers’ like lawyers accountable

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday issued a list of 9 recommendations that he claimed would help curb money laundering and corruption, including regulating lawyers and accountants and discarding “unequal” investment treaties.

Addressing the United Nations International Financial Accountability, Transparency and Integrity panel via video-link, Khan called on countries that are seen as “tax havens” to take decisive actions, and return any wealth “looted” from developing countries. “We welcome the interim report of the FACTI panel. The figures […] mentioned in the report are staggering,” he said, claiming that $1 trillion is taken out of developing countries by “white collar criminals” every year. Of this, he said, “$20-40 billion” was in the form of bribes paid out to them.

The prime minister also noted that the report had found $7 trillion in stolen assets was parked in tax haven destinations, and $500-600 billion was lost annually through tax avoidance of multinational companies. “This bleeding of poor and developing countries must stop,” he added.

Khan said 26 people across the world owned as much wealth as half the world’s population, while around one billion people—almost 15 percent of the global population—lives in poverty. He said the need for developing countries to protect and preserve their resources had become even more vital because of the recession triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. “Unless these steps are taken, the difference between the rich and the poor will keep growing,” he warned, adding that the developing countries would get impoverished and the migration crisis would balloon even further.

Imran Khan’s Recommendations

The prime minister listed nine measures that he claimed would curb corruption and money laundering: