Imran Khan Seeks Closer Ties Between Pakistan and Bangladesh

In letter to Sheikh Hasina Wajed on the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh’s independence, Pakistan’s P.M. calls for fortifying existing ties between nations

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday called on his Bangladeshi counterpart, Sheikh Hasina Wajed, to renew their shared resolve to work for a better future for their people and “even closer ties between our two countries.”

“On my own behalf, and on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan, I have great pleasure in extending our felicitations on the 50th anniversary of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh,” he wrote in a letter that was shared with media by the Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka. “Pakistan deeply values its fraternal ties with Bangladesh, which are based on shared history, common faith, and convergent of interests in promoting lasting peace and security as well as sustainable prosperity in our region and beyond,” he said.

“We would like to fortify our existing bonds with brotherly Bangladesh and build new ones for our succeeding generations, as we believe the destinies of our two people are intertwined,” he added.

Bangladesh celebrates its 50th independence day today (Friday)—marking the golden jubilee of its separation from Pakistan in 1971. Dhaka has long demanded a formal apology from Pakistan for the genocide of its people in the 1971, but Khan’s letter did not make any mention of this.

“The centenary events to commemorate the late prime minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman are reflective of the deep affection and esteem in which he is held by yourself and the people of Bangladesh,” he wrote, adding that it brought to mind the “far-sighted vision of reconciliation and friendship between our two peoples, so dearly cherished by the leaders of Pakistan and Bangladesh. Pakistan remains a sincere partner in the fullest realization of this vision.”

Wishing Wajed a long life, health and happiness, as well as the continued peace, progress and prosperity of Bangladeshis, Khan invited her to visit Pakistan at her earliest convenience. He said he was confident such a trip would open a new chapter in ties between the two countries.

The prime minister’s letter follows an official letter sent by Wajed to him on March 23, Pakistan Day, in which she extended her greetings for the occasion. On Tuesday, she also forwarded a message to Khan in which she hoped he would quickly recover from COVID-19.