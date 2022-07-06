Imran Khan Threatens to ‘Expose’ Alleged Conspirators if Cornered

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday threatened to expose the alleged conspirators involved in his ouster, warning that attempts to corner his party will not be tolerated.

In a video statement—which the PTI described as a “press conference” despite no journalists being allowed to question the ousted prime minister—he reiterated having recorded a video detailing the “treason” committed by individuals involved in the “foreign conspiracy” that had ousted his administration. The former premier was removed through a vote of no-confidence in April, but he has continuously alleged that this was done through a “foreign conspiracy” involving the U.S.

Referring to the cases registered against pro-PTI media anchors, as well as those filed against PTI leaders, and the release of several audio recordings, he claimed that he would be forced to expose everyone if such attempts to corner the PTI were not halted. “I am aware of the conspirators and abettors … I have remained silent because I did not want to inflict any harm on my country,” he claimed.

Comparing himself to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, he claimed that both their governments had been ousted at the behest of the United States. The U.S., he said, had wanted Pakistan to pursue “the same old foreign policy where they would make a single phone call” and order Islamabad to make decisions in its favor.

“Cases of corruption have been registered against party leaders to shut them up. This country is moving towards fascism and anarchy,” he claimed. “The coalition government will accept Israel as a state, it will provide Pakistan’s bases to the United States, and it will discard the Kashmiri people to establish better relations with India,” he reiterated without offering any evidence to support his claims.

The PTI chairman also referred to the by-polls in Punjab—scheduled for July 17—and reiterated allegations that the provincial government was attempting to rig the elections. He said the only way to “save” the country was to proceed to immediate elections—while also reiterating that the Election Commission of Pakistan could not be trusted to ensure they were transparent. “PTI has to win the by-elections despite the election rigging,” he added.