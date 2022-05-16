Imran Khan Urges Public to Seek Justice if He is Assassinated

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday urged his supporters to seek justice for him if he is assassinated by his rivals as part of the “conspiracy” to oust his government.

“I learnt a few backs back that a conspiracy has been hatched against [my life],” he told a rally in Faisalabad in which he reiterated his calls for the public to join him in Islamabad to demand early elections. While stopping short of naming any so-called “conspirators,” he claimed that the “people” who had sought his ouster had believed the public would celebrate his exit.

“But instead of distributing sweets, people took to the streets to protest,” he said, claiming that the fear of a “sea of people” descending on Islamabad had convinced his rivals that the only way to end his narrative was by taking his life. He claimed that he had recorded a video naming all the people involved in the largely-debunked “foreign conspiracy” to oust him, adding that it would be made public if anything happened to him.

“When people see this video, they should make sure that all those I have named should be brought before court,” he said and sought “pledges” from his supporters to never accept “slavery” or vote for people whose “money is parked abroad.”

Per routine, the former prime minister continued blaming a “foreign conspiracy” for his ouster, claiming it had been achieved through the help of “traitors” in Pakistan. He also reiterated his allegations of the incumbent government being composed of “criminals” who could not control the economy. “How can you handle the country? Rupee is depreciating and inflation is rising,” he said.

He also targeted Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, warning him against any “anti-Pakistan” measures during his upcoming official visit to the U.S. for a food security conference.

More allegations

The prime minister also reiterated his allegations of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officer Muhammad Rizwan, who died of a heart attack, potentially having been assassinated for probing corruption claims against politicians, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. “I demand the Supreme Court of Pakistan take suo motu notice of his death,” he said, without clarifying why he or his party would not file a case itself if it had evidence to back up his claims.