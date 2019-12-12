Imran Khan Urges World to Act on Modi’s India

Pakistan’s prime minister warns of the consequences of the ‘Hindu Supremacist’ agenda of the BJP-led government

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led Indian government is systematically advancing its agenda of Hindu supremacy, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday, as he urged the world to act now or risk “far-reaching consequences.”

In a series of posts on Twitter, the Pakistani leader slammed India’s passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill, which is widely seen as targeting the country’s Muslim minority. “Starting with illegal annexation and continuing siege of India-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir; then stripping 2 million Indian Muslims in Assam of citizenship, setting up internment camps; now the passage of Citizenship Amendment Law; All this accompanied by mob lynchings of Muslims and other minorities in India,” he said. “[The] world must realize, as appeasement of the genocidal supremacist agenda of Nazi Germany eventually led to WWII, Modi’s Hindu Supremacist agenda, accompanied by threats to Pak under a nuclear overhang, will lead to massive bloodshed & far-reaching consequences for the world,” he added.

According to Khan the effects of Modi’s authoritarianism is already being seen as the space for dissent has shrunk and people are fearful of backlash if they protest the government’s actions. “As in Nazi Germany, in Modi’s India dissent has been marginalized and the world must step in before it is too late, to counter this Hindu Supremacist agenda of Modi’s India threatening bloodshed & war,” he added.

The Citizenship Amendment Bill, passed with a thumping majority in both the Lower and Upper Houses of the Indian Parliament, seeks to grant Indian nationality to non-Muslims from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who migrated to India before 2015. It still needs to be formally approved by the president but that is widely perceived as a formality. Opponents have vowed to take the matter to the Supreme Court, arguing that it goes against the secularism enshrined in India’s constitution, as it makes religion a requirement for citizenship.