India Allowed to Use Afghan Trucks to Transport Aid through Pakistan

In statement, Foreign Office says the decision demonstrates ‘commitment’ to facilitate humanitarian assistance

Pakistan on Friday announced it would allow India to transport 50000 metric tons of wheat and life-saving medicines to Afghanistan through its Wagah border crossing.

“With a view to further facilitate Pakistan’s decision to allow transportation of 50,000MT of wheat and life-saving medicines from India to Afghanistan via Wagah border on an exceptional basis for humanitarian purposes, it has been decided to also allow the use of Afghan trucks for transportation from Wagah border to Torkham,” read a statement issued by the Foreign Office.

It said that the decision to allow the use of Afghan trucks “demonstrates the commitment and seriousness of the Government of Pakistan to facilitate the proposed humanitarian assistance.”

According to the Foreign Office, Pakistan’s decision was conveyed to the Charge d’ Affaires of India during a meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. “The Indian government was also urged to proceed quickly to take necessary steps to expeditiously undertake the delivery of the humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan,” it added.

Last week, Pakistan announced it would allow India to transport aid to the war-torn state through its territory to facilitate the provision of humanitarian aid for the Afghan people. However, while negotiating modalities, a stalemate occurred when India wanted Indian trucks to transport aids till the Afghan border, while Pakistan demanded that its trucks be utilized. Allowing the use of Afghan trucks appears to be a compromise between the two states.