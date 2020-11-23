India Firing on Wedding Leaves 11 Civilians Injured: ISPR

Separately, armed forces’ media wing says 1 soldier martyred, two others injured during operation against terrorists in North Waziristan

India’s unprovoked firing on a wedding in Jigjot village along the Line of Control (LoC) on Sunday resulted in 11 civilians being wounded, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations.

The media wing of the Pakistan armed forces said that the Indian Army had used rockets and heavy mortars in its latest “unprovoked ceasefire violation,” adding that of the 11 civilians injured, 6 were women and 4 children.

“Indian Army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Khuiratta Sector along Line of Control targeting civil population during a marriage ceremony in Jigjot village with rockets and heavy mortars,” read the statement issued by the ISPR. “Deliberately targeting civil population particularly women and children reflects lack of morality, unprofessionalism and utter disregard of human rights by Indian army as well as violation of ceasefire understanding of 2003,” it added.

Pakistan has accused India of ramping up its ceasefire violations along the LoC in recent weeks, with ISPR chief Maj. Gen. Babar Iftikhar last week providing ‘irrefutable’ evidence of India funding and arming terrorists in Pakistan during a joint press conference with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

North Waziristan operation

In a separate statement, the ISPR said that a Pakistan Army soldier had embraced martyrdom—and four militants killed—during an intelligence-based operation on a terrorist hideout near Kaitu River, North Waziristan.

“Security forces conducted IBO [intelligence-based operation] on a terrorist hideout near Kaitu River, northwest of Spinwam, North Wazirstan,” it said. “As soon as troops cordoned the area, terrorists opened fire to flee from the area,” it said, adding that all the terrorists had been killed in the exchange of fire.

“During intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Sadam, 27, resident of Karak, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, embraced shahadat while two soldiers got injured,” it added.