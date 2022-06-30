Ishaq Dar Confirms Return to Pakistan in July

Senior Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader Ishaq Dar on Wednesday confirmed that he will return to Pakistan next month, adding that he will take oath as senator upon his arrival.

In an interaction with journalists in London, where he has been since 2017, Dar said that his decision to return to Pakistan was taken on the explicit consent of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. “I am going to Pakistan in the fourth week of July on the orders of former prime minister Nawaz,” he added.

The former finance minister also confirmed that he had received a new passport and his doctor had granted him permission to travel back to Pakistan. “I don’t need the permission of any league [PMLN] leader to return to Pakistan, as Nawaz Sharif’s orders are enough,” he said, adding that he would contest the case pending against him, as it was “based on lies.”

There have been rumors of Dar’s impending return since last week. The reports have also alleged that he would take charge as finance minister from incumbent Miftah Ismail, but Dar told a private broadcaster earlier this week that this decision was in the hands of his party and it was not his purpose for his return.

In September 2017, Dar was indicted by an accountability court in an assets beyond means case. Subsequently, he initially left for Saudi Arabia before proceeding to the U.K. for “medical treatment.” He was declared an absconder in December 2017 by an accountability court over his non-compliance with authorities in the corruption reference.