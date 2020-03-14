Islamabad Reports Pakistan’s 29th Coronavirus Case

Local media says latest case is a 30-year-old woman who had recently returned to Pakistan from the U.S.

Local media on Saturday reported the 29th case of coronavirus in Pakistan, as a critically ill woman was admitted to hospital in Islamabad.

According to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), the patient is a 30-year-old woman who had recently returned to Pakistan from the U.S. Officials told Geo News that the woman’s condition was critical and she had been placed on a ventilator; she had earlier been receiving treatment at a private hospital.

This is the first coronavirus case to be reported from the federal capital. Three earlier cases were also reported from Islamabad, but they had been diagnosed in Gilgit-Baltistan and surrounding areas and brought to the federal capital for treatment.

The confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Pakistan stood at 28 on Friday after seven Pakistanis quarantined in Taftan after returning from a pilgrimage in Iran tested positive for the disease. Of the remaining 21, 15 have been reported from Sindh though two of them have fully recovered and been discharged. Per the National Institute of Health, five cases have been reported from Gilgit-Baltistan and one from Quetta.

Globally, over 5,000 people have died and more than 140,000 infected by COVID-19, with the disease spreading into new territories. The World Health Organization has declared Europe the new epicenter of the infection, with Italy and Spain in particular reporting a dramatic rise in cases.

Pakistan on Friday implemented a series of measures designed to halt the spread of coronavirus, including banning large public gatherings, closing schools and shutting down the country’s borders with Iran and Afghanistan.

However, people have raised concerns about the veracity of the number of confirmed cases, as the government has ordered hospitals to only test potentially infected individuals if they have an international travel history or have had contact with someone who has tested positive for the disease. Per experts, this would prevent the country from monitoring local spread of the disease within communities and could result in unchecked infections that go largely undiagnosed.