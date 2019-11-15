Jadhav’s Case to Proceed Per Law: Foreign Office

Pakistani spokesman says Islamabad will continue to highlight the plight of India-held Kashmir at every available forum

There will be no deal between Pakistan and India over the incarceration of convicted spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, Foreign Office spokesman Dr. Muhammad Faisal said on Thursday during a weekly press briefing.

All decisions regarding Jadhav will be in line with Pakistani laws and will honor the International Court of Justice’s ruling. Earlier this year, the ICJ suspended Jadhav’s death sentence and directed Islamabad to review his trial and conviction. It also ruled that, under the Vienna Convention on consular rules, Islamabad should allow Delhi to have consular access to Jadhav. However, it added, Pakistan did not need to free Jadhav, nor did it have to annul his conviction.

During his press briefing, Faisal also condemned the Indian Supreme Court’s verdict in the Ayodhya case, saying the decision to allow Hindu groups to build a temple at the site of the Babari Masjid endangered all mosques and worship places across India.

Faisal also hailed the success of the Kartarpur Corridor, saying 12,000 Sikh pilgrims had visited the shrine at its inauguration on Nov. 9.

Referring to India-held Kashmir, which has been under a near-complete communications blackout for 103 days now, Faisal condemned the restrictions on basic human rights in the disputed region following Delhi’s decision to revoke its autonomy on Aug. 5. According to Radio Pakistan, he reiterated Islamabad’s demands for New Delhi to immediately restore Internet access to the region and said Pakistan would continue to highlight the plight of Kashmiris at every available forum. Islamabad will play its part in supporting the right to self-determination of Kashmiris, he added.