John Kerry Praises P.M. Khan’s ‘Green Vision’

In meeting with SAPM Malik Amin Aslam in London, presidential envoy for climate offers to unite both countries’ efforts to address challenges of climate change

Praising Prime Minister Imran Khan’s flagship Ten Billion Trees Tsunami project, U.S. Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry on Monday paid tribute to the premier’s “green vision” to counter the adverse effects of climate change.

During a meeting with Special Assistant to the P.M. on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on the sidelines of the UNFCCC 26th Conference in London, he said the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Project was the best project in the world for protecting nature. He also welcomed the prime minister’s stated claims of wanting to reduce the impact of coal power plants in Pakistan’s fuel-mix.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan’s green vision in dealing with global environmental threats is commendable,” Kerry was quoted as saying by the Associated Press of Pakistan news agency. It said the U.S. official had hailed Islamabad’s role in mitigating environmental degradation at the global level, adding that Washington was ready to join hands with Islamabad to collectively address the adverse impacts of climate change.

Both sides also agreed to work together to address climate change threats, and decided to form a joint working group to facilitate this goal.

During the meeting, SAPM Aslam briefed the U.S. senator on the “clean, green” projects launched by the PTI-led government. “Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken big steps for addressing climate change,” he said, adding that the premier had halted work on a new coal power plant and encouraged the use of alternative energy schemes.

U.S. President Joe Biden’s efforts to lead the world in environmental protection were encouraging, he said. “Pakistan welcomes the U.S. president’s green leadership and initiatives,” he said.

After the meeting, Aslam described his interaction with Kerry as “productive,” and said it heralded greater cooperation between Washington and Islamabad in future. “Pakistan, under the green leadership of P.M. Imran Khan, looks forward to collaborating with the U.S. government on climate change and nature,” he added.