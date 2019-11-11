Justice for All in Muslim Societies: Imran Khan

Pakistan’s prime minister marks Eid Miladun Nabi by reiterating vow to transform country into Islamic welfare state

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said it was the responsibility of the state to ensure equal treatment for all citizens in an Islamic society.

Addressing the International Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Conference in Islamabad to mark the birth of Islam’s Prophet, Khan said Islam had introduced the concept of a welfare state to the world. According to Radio Pakistan, he said the birth of Islam’s Prophet had further brought an end to a history of inhumanity, oppression, tyranny, ignorance, injustice and deviation from “the right path.”

Reiterating his resolve to transform Pakistan into an Islamic welfare state in line with the teachings of Islam’s Prophet, the premier said it would require time and unwavering commitment. “Those who plundered the wealth of the nation do not deserve to be spared. No NROs or other relaxations can be given to people guilty of corruption,” he said. “Compassion is for the poor and downtrodden segments of society—not for the powerful and corrupt. Injustice and deviation from merit are critical in the decline of any society,” he said, adding everyone was equal before the law in an Islamic state.

The prime minister said today’s youth should look to emulate the personality and character of Islam’s Prophet. “Every youngster should learn from the teachings of [Islam’s] Prophet because therein lies the secret to achieving greatness,” he said, adding that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government would reform Pakistan’s education to ensure every child learnt how Islam’s Prophet had converted a tribal society into a global force.

“We need to understand the reasons for the rise and fall of Muslims in history,” he said. “Malaysia and Turkey, with Pakistan, have decided to work together to create films on great Islamic leaders so that Muslims can learn their great history.”

Separately, President Arif Alvi also vowed to develop Pakistan as a welfare state on the model of the state of Madina. He also hoped the economic and social reforms initiated by the incumbent government would bring about a positive change in Pakistan.