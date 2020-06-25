Justice Isa’s Wife Informs Police of Threats to Her Family’s Life

Sarina Isa requests registration of case and provides threatening messages as evidence of her claims

Sarina Isa, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Qazi Faez Isa, on Wednesday approached police with evidence that her family’s life had been threatened, and requested that a case be registered against the accused.

“I am the wife of Mr. Justice Qazi Faez Isa, who is a judge of the Supreme Court, and to whom a death threat has been extended,” she said in a complaint to police in Islamabad. She said the family had been sent a threatening video in which the person on screen had said her husband should be shot dead in public. She has submitted a USB containing the threatening video message as evidence of her claims.

According to the complaint, the person in the video has been identified as Agha Iftikharuddin Mirza, though it says it is unclear if this is an alias. Mrs. Isa said she had also enclosed printouts of two documents that had been cited in the video.

“As you must know, many powerful people are not happy with my husband and I suspect that this death threat to my husband is in continuation of what we have been facing,” she said. She also said that her father was seriously ill and due to the pandemic, she had not stepped out of the house for months.

“I do not want to lose my husband,” she said, as she explained why she felt the need to leave her house now.

The complaint states that threatening to murder a judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan is the worst kind of terrorism and says it is the duty of the police to find out who the culprits were and arrest them.

Last week, the Supreme Judicial Council dismissed a reference against Justice Isa but directed the Federal Board of Revenue to probe the tax record of the judge’s family to determine if his tax returns required legal action. The judge has maintained that the assets belonging to his family were obtained independently and have nothing to do with him.