Kartarpur Corridor in Line with Islamic Principles: Imran Khan

Pakistan’s prime minister says the initiative helps advance his country’s policy of promoting inter-faith harmony

Establishing the Kartarpur Corridor connecting Sikh shrines in Pakistan and India is in accordance with Islamic principles, Pakistan’s policy of promoting inter-faith harmony and Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah’s vision for a peaceful South Asia, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday.

The cricketer-turned-politician told Indian writer D.S. Jaspal in Islamabad that opening the Kartarpur Corridor on the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Baba Guru Nanak aimed to fulfill a longstanding request of the Sikh community across the world, particularly from India.

Jaspal thanked the prime minister for the Kartarpur initiative and hailed the warm hospitality extended by the Government of Pakistan to all visiting pilgrims.

Jaspal is a researcher and a former civil servant from India, according to Radio Pakistan. His book, Tryst with Trees, documents historical Gurdawaras named after trees, many of which are located in Pakistan. He is currently visiting Pakistan in connection with the birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.