Kartarpur Proves Pakistan’s Support of Regional Peace: Imran Khan

Pakistan’s prime minister says the prosperity of future generations lies in peace

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday hailed the successful completion of the Kartarpur Corridor as a testament to Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace.

“The inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor is a manifestation of the fact that our hearts are always open for the followers of different religions as enjoined by our great religion and envisioned by our Father of the Nation [Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah]. Today we are not only opening border but also our hearts for the Sikh community,” he said in an official statement ahead of the inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor.

“We believe that the road to prosperity of region, and bright future of our coming generation, lies in peace,” he added.

Thanking everyone who contributed toward transforming the vision of a Kartarpur Corridor, Khan congratulated the Sikh community across the world over the event. He said Muslims know how important it is to pay pilgrimage to holy sites and the Sikh community could not commemorate the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak without hindrance.

Khan said he greatly respected Baba Guru Nanak, and the religious sentiments of the Sikh community, adding that the gesture of goodwill from the Government of Pakistan reflected this. He said Pakistan believed that interfaith harmony and peaceful coexistence would pave the way for greater progress for all people of the subcontinent.

The Kartarpur Corridor was announced last year and an agreement over it between Islamabad and New Delhi was finalized only last month. The new infrastructure at the site was completed in merely 10 months. Around 5,000 Sikh pilgrims will be able to avail it daily, with Islamabad hoping to double that capacity in the future.