Kashmiris Should Take Inspiration From Karbala, Advises Imran Khan

Pakistan’s prime minister says struggle against oppression and injustice in India-held Kashmir continues today

The brave Kashmiris fighting against Indian abuses should take inspiration from Karbala to sustain their courageous struggle, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday.

“The brave Kashmiris who are fighting against the worst form of military oppression and tyranny should be inspired by Karbala to stay steadfast in their courage because their struggle against tyranny and injustice will succeed as the martyrs of Karbala showed us,” he said in a series of posts on Twitter.

Khan said the sacrifice of Imam Hussain (A.S), his family and followers had left three important messages for Muslims. The first, he said, was that “immortality is earned by those who give the supreme sacrifice of their lives to stand against tyranny and injustice.” It is not earned, he added, by being rich, powerful or educated.

Secondly, he said, numerous Muslims had been inspired by Karbala throughout history. “[They] sacrificed their lives to stand against oppression, colonial rule, injustice,” he said, adding that this struggle against injustice was continuing in India-held Kashmir. “Today, the struggle continues against oppression of occupation and injustice in IIOJK [Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir],” he added.

Indian abuse

On Saturday, at least 40 people were wounded after Indian forces opened fire on a Muharram procession in India-held Kashmir. According to eyewitnesses, security forces used shotguns and tear gas to disperse the crowds with more than 20 of the injured requiring intensive care.