Khan Announces Waivers for Sikh Pilgrims

Pakistan’s prime minister says pilgrims availing Kartarpur Corridor will not require passports or pre-registration to visit shrine

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday announced on Twitter that Sikh pilgrims from India who avail the Kartarpur Corridor would not require a passport so long as they have a valid identity card.

In the same tweet, the prime minister said he had also waived the requirement for pre-registration of visitors 10 days in advance, and that no fees would be charged on the day of the inauguration and on Baba Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary.

The Kartarpur Corridor’s Pakistan side will be officially inaugurated by P.M. Khan on Nov. 9, while the Indian side will be inaugurated a day earlier by Indian P.M. Narendra Modi. Baba Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary is on Nov. 12.

The four-kilometer-long Kartarpur Corridor links the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India to the Darbar Sahib in Pakistan’s Kartarpur. Under the agreement signed between Delhi and Islamabad, up to 5,000 Indian Sikhs will be able to visit Guru Nanak’s shrine daily, and Pakistan would charge each pilgrim $20 per visit. India has contested the fee, but Islamabad maintains it is required for security and maintenance purposes.