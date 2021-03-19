Kuwait Hopes to Expand Ties With Pakistan

In visit to Islamabad, Gulf state’s foreign minister identifies education, economy, trade and investment, and people-to-people linkages as priorities

Kuwait Foreign Minister Ahmed Nasser Al-Sabah on Thursday informed Pakistani officials of his country’s desire to expand cooperation with Pakistan in a wide range of fields.

Visiting Islamabad on a two-day visit, the Gulf state diplomat met Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in separate meetings during which various matters of mutual interest were discussed.

“Pakistan-Kuwait bilateral relations, COVID-19 situation, and regional issues were discussed” in the meeting between Al-Sabah and Khan, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office. It said that the visiting dignitary had conveyed the cordial greetings of Kuwait’s ruler to the prime minister, and had also delivered a letter from the Kuwaiti prime minister.

“Highlighting the high esteem accorded to the Kuwaiti leadership by the government and people of Pakistan, the prime minister warmly reciprocated the sentiments,” read the statement, adding that Khan had also affirmed Pakistan’s fraternal ties with Kuwait, which are rooted in shared faith and culture.

Lauding the efforts of both Pakistan and Kuwait to enhance their partnership, the prime minister underscored the imperative of forging deeper economic, trade and investment cooperation. He also appreciated the two countries cooperating to ensure ease of travel and enhance people-to-people linkages.

The prime minister also hailed Kuwait’s measures to contain the global pandemic, and highlighted the strategies adopted by Pakistan, outlining the desire to balance protection of lives and livelihoods.

Khan highlighted Pakistan’s efforts to support the Afghan peace process and stressed the importance of an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political solution to the conflict in Afghanistan. He appreciated the active and constructive role played by Kuwait in promoting regional peace and harmony, especially among the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Bilateral cooperation

“The foreign minister of Kuwait expressed his country’s firm resolve to further expand cooperation with Pakistan in diverse fields. He expressed thanks for Pakistan’s steadfast support and noted that the two countries always stood by each other at difficult times,” read the statement from the Prime Minister’s Office. “He also thanked the prime minister’s valuable cooperation, especially during the testing times of global pandemic,” it added.

The Kuwaiti foreign minister cited education, economy, trade and investment, and people-to-people linkages as priority areas of cooperation between the two countries. He underscored the need to further strengthen the institutional frameworks of bilateral cooperation. On behalf of his country’s leadership, he cordially invited Prime Minister Khan to visit Kuwait, which was graciously accepted. “The prime minister also conveyed that he looked forward to welcoming the Emir as well as the Prime Minister of Kuwait to Pakistan at their earliest convenience,” the statement added.

Ministerial meeting

Al-Sabah also met Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at the Foreign Office during which they reviewed bilateral relations between both nations, including cooperation in political, economic, defense, trade and investment, and manpower export, and also discussed ways to enhance people-to-people linkages.

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office, Qureshi reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment to strengthen and diversify bilateral cooperation with Kuwait in all fields. “The resolve to continue close collaboration in multilateral fora, in particular the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, was reaffirmed,” It said.

Qureshi highlighted Pakistan’s shifting focus to geo-economics with an emphasis on peace, development and connectivity. He also called for easing visa curbs on Pakistanis by Kuwait. This, he said, would provide impetus to bilateral trade. He also invited Kuwait to benefit from investment opportunities in Pakistan, and briefed his counterpart on the economic potential of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Both ministers agreed to convene the 5th Session of the Joint Ministerial Commission at the earliest.