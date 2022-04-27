Home Latest News LHC Orders Punjab Governor to Administer Oath to Hamza Shehbaz by Tomorrow

LHC Orders Punjab Governor to Administer Oath to Hamza Shehbaz by Tomorrow

In short order, court rules that any delay in the oath-taking is against the Constitution

by Newsweek Pakistan
by Newsweek Pakistan

Courtesy LHC

Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti on Wednesday ordered Punjab Governor Omar Sarfaraz Cheema to either personally administer the oath of office to chief minister-elect Hamza Shehbaz or appoint a representative to perform the constitutional duty by tomorrow (Thursday).

Announcing its verdict on a petition filed by Shehbaz seeking directions for Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani or another suitable official to administer the oath of office instead of the governor, the court noted that there had been no government in Punjab province for the past 25 days. “Delay in oath-taking is against the Constitution,” read the short order, adding that it must be administered either today or, at the latest, by tomorrow.

Shehbaz was elected the chief minister of Punjab on April 16 during a session of the provincial assembly that was marred by violence between lawmakers of the rival candidates. However, despite the passage of almost two weeks, he has yet to be sworn into office because the governor and President Arif Alvi—both members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf—have delayed the proceedings. The governor has sought to claim Shehbaz’s election was “unconstitutional,” while the president has thus far resisted calls to nominate the Senate chairman to administer oath of office.

Both these moves, warned the LHC, went against its earlier directives to stop delaying the matter.

A day earlier, the LHC had reserved the verdict on Shehbaz’s plea, with the chief justice saying it was regrettable authorities had not adhered to its early ruling to resolve the matter. He had also slammed the governor’s attempts to delay the oath-taking by questioning which law allowed him to examine the validity of a chief minister’s election.

Related Articles

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Takes Oath as Foreign Minister...

ECP Rubbishes Allegations of ‘Delaying’ Foreign Funding Cases

PTI to Stage Islamabad Sit-in till Early Elections...

Government Grants New Passport to Nawaz Sharif

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Copyright © 2022 AG Publications (Private) Limited.