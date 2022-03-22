Home Culture #LLF2022, on Twitter

by Newsweek Pakistan
The 10th edition of the Lahore Literary Festival featured panels covering global politics, South Asian history, activism and more

The 10th annual Lahore Literary Festival (LLF) returned to the Punjab capital’s iconic Alhamra Art Center with an in-person event that had been staged virtually last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Featuring over 100 delegates from Pakistan and abroad in 50 session spread over three days, this year’s event included the unveiling of a permanent art installation by iconic artist Rasheed Araeen, as well as panels featuring dignitaries such as Senator Sherry Rehman; former diplomat Maleeha Lodhi; author Roopa Farooki; historian Ayesha Jalal; columnist Nadeem Farooq Paracha; author Ahdaf Soueif; and actor and author Mira Sethi.

As in years past, audiences and participants alike took to social media to share their thoughts about the event and further the interactions that commenced at Alhamra.

