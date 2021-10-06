Lt. Gen. Nadeem Anjum Appointed New ISI Chief

Outgoing DG ISI Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed posted as Commander Peshawar Corps in reshuffle of military top brass

Lt. Gen. Nadeem Ahmed Anjum Sheikh was on Wednesday appointed the new director-general of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), with outgoing spy chief Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed appointed as Commander Peshawar Corps.

According to a statement issued by the military’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lt. Gen. Anjum would be the 25th director-general of Pakistan’s top spy agency. He has previously served as Commander Karachi Corps, as well as the Commandant of the Command and Staff College, Quetta. The ISPR said he has experience with command staff and instructional assignments. He is from the Punjab Regiment of the Pakistan Army.

Outgoing DG ISI Lt. Gen. Hameed was appointed to the role on June 16, 2019, having previously served in the ISI as the head of internal security. He is from the Army’s Baloch Regiment, and analysts have said his posting might reflect the growing importance of the Pak-Afghan border following the Taliban’s takeover of the neighboring state.

Additionally, the ISPR said that Lt. Gen. Mohammad Amir had been posted the Commander Gujranwala Corps, while Lt. Gen. Asim Munir had been appointed the Quartermaster General. Lt. Gen. Amir was previously serving as the Adjutant General and had earlier been posted as the General Officer Commanding Lahore. Lt. Gen. Munir, meanwhile, was serving as the Commander Gujranwala Corps and had served as the 23rd ISI director general.

The ISPR also announced that Lt. Gen. Muhammad Saeed had been appointed Commander Karachi Corps, replacing Lt. Gen. Anjum. Similarly, Lt. Gen. Nauman Mehmood has been appointed the National Defense University president.

Maj. Gen. Asim Malik, meanwhile, has been promoted to the rank of Lt. Gen. and appointed the Adjutant General, replacing Lt. Gen. Nauman Mehmood.