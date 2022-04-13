Major, Sepoy Martyred in South Waziristan

Two terrorists killed during clashes between security forces and militants in erstwhile tribal area

A Pakistan Army major and a solider were martyred early on Tuesday morning, while two terrorists were killed, when security forces clashed with a group of militants in the Birmal area of South Waziristan.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major Shujaat Hussain, 30, of Toba Tek Singh and Sepoy Imran Khan, 27, Naseerabad, were martyred in the exchange of fire. It said that weapons and ammunition were recovered from the terrorists, adding that the group had been “actively” involved in perpetrating terrorist assaults on members of security forces.

Officials said that security forces had launched a search operation in the area after the clash, adding that some suspects had been arrested. The ISPR said that a clearance operation had been launched to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area. “Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave officers and soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” it added.

Local area officials said that two soldiers had been wounded in the clash, adding that they had been transported to Scout Camp in Wana via helicopter.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif condemned the terrorist assault in a statement and paid tribute to the “sons of the nation who fought against terrorists and were martyred in defense of the motherland.”