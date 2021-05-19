Moeed Yusuf Elevated to National Security Adviser

Appointment proffers status of federal minister on Yusuf, who had previously served as SAPM with the status of a minister of state

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday appointed Moeed Yusuf as Pakistan’s National Security Adviser, according to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division.

Serving as the special assistant to the P.M. on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning since Dec. 24, 2019—with the status of minister of state—Yusuf’s new designation proffers on him the status of a federal minister. Earlier, he served as the chairman of the Strategic Policy Planning Cell from Sept. 26, 2019 to Dec. 23, 2019.

Yusuf is the associate vice president at the Asia Center at the United States Institute of Peace and has done a Masters in International Relations and Ph.D. in Political Science from Boston University.

He is the eighth person and the third civilian to be appointed the National Security Adviser since March 1969.