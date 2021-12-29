National Security Policy ‘Important Milestone’ for Pakistan: ISPR

In statement, military spokesman says framework recognizes need to overcome emerging challenges through ‘whole-of-government’ approach

The Pakistan Army on Tuesday described the country’s first-ever National Security Policy an “important milestone” in strengthening national security and overcoming emerging challenges through a “whole of government” approach.

“NSP [National Security Policy] is an important milestone in strengthening national security of Pakistan,” read a statement posted on Twitter by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) spokesman Maj. Gen. Babar Iftikhar. “The comprehensive framework recognizes interlinkages between various strands of national security, imperative to meet emerging challenges in evolving global environment through a whole of government effort,” it said.

“Pakistan’s armed forces will play their due part in achieving the vision laid out in the policy,” it added.

The military’s statement followed the formal approval of the National Security Policy 2022-2026 by the federal cabinet; it had earlier been approved by both civil and military leaders during a meeting of the National Security Committee.

“After the NSC’s endorsement of Pakistan’s first-ever National Security Policy yesterday, the cabinet has approved it today,” National Security Adviser Mooed Yusuf posted on Twitter after the cabinet meeting. “It is a truly historic achievement; a citizen-centric comprehensive national security policy with economic security at the core will now be pursued in earnest,” he added.

“This umbrella document will, over time, help guide sectoral policies for the fulfillment of our national security objectives,” he continued. “I would like to thank the civil and military leadership for all their support and input. The policy would not have seen the light of day without the prime minister’s constant leadership and encouragement,” he added.

“The success of the policy will lie in its implementation for which a plan has been developed,” Yusuf emphasized. “A public version of the NSP document will be launched by the P.M. and released in due course,” he added.

Earlier, the NSA had noted that the ultimate goal of the National Security Policy was to ensure the safety and security of the common man.