Nationwide Death Toll from Rainfall Crosses 300

Ongoing monsoon rains and their subsequent flooding have thus far resulted in over 300 deaths across Pakistan, with the majority being reported from Balochistan, according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

In its daily situation report of July 25—which measures the impact of rains from the start of the monsoon season on June 14 till date—the NDMA said that thus far 136 men, 56 women and 121 children had perished due to the torrential rains. Of these, it said, 1 death had been reported from Islamabad; 102 from Balochistan; 63 from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa; 68 from Punjab; 71 from Sindh; 8 from Gilgit-Baltistan; and 5 from Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

Additionally, according to the report, 298 people have been injured due to weather-related incidents, comprising 160 men, 78 women, and 60 children.

This year’s monsoon spell, which is still ongoing, has inundated villages and cities, resulting in flash floods in rural areas and urban flooding in major city centers. The worst-affected areas are Balochistan and Sindh, with residents of provincial capital Karachi lamenting that flooding in low-lying areas has persisted for weeks, even though city administration has expended significant effort to ensure its center is cleared of water within hours of the stoppage of rain.

According to the NDMA, Karachi reported an average rainfall of 117mm over the past 24 hours, with Badin recording 219mm—the most of any area in Pakistan. Lasbela in Balochistan similarly reported rainfall of 118mm, while in Punjab, the highest amount of rainfall was reported in Bhakkar at 55mm. In the country’s north, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa recorded 29mm in Buner; Gilgit-Baltistan 8mm in Gilgit and Hunza; and 5mm was recorded in Bandi Abbaspur in Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

In a weather advisory, the Met Office has forecast “strong monsoon currents,” warning that widespread rain-wind/ thunderstorms with scattered heavy to very heavy falls are likely to occur in Balochistan’s Barkhan, Hub, Sibbi, Jaffarabad, Jhalmagsi, Khuzdar, Kohlu, Lasbela, Naseerabad, Qila Saifullah and along the Kirthar Range through today (Tuesday). In Sindh, widespread rain-wind/ thunderstorms with scattered heavy to very heavy falls are likely to occur in districts Dadu, Qambar-Shahdadkot and Jamshoro through today. As a consequence, the Met Office has warned of medium-to-high level flooding in Dera Ghazi Khan; urban flooding in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Jamshoro, Mirpurkhas, Dadu, Umerkot, Jacobabad, Larkana and Sukkur; and flash flooding in Loralai, Barkhan, Kohlu, Musakhel, Sherani, Sibbi and Bolan.

Damages

The NDMA has said that thus far 580km of roads and 11 bridges have been damaged in Balochistan. Additionally, 1,417 houses have been partially damaged; 2,536 fully damaged; and 712 livestock lost. In Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 6.5km of roads and 4 bridges, including foot bridges, have been damaged; 2,010 houses partially damaged; 446 houses fully damaged; and 222 livestock perished. In Sindh, 27km of roads and 1 bridge have been damaged; 1,430 houses partially damaged; 211 houses fully damaged; and 49 livestock lost.

Meanwhile, in Punjab, 55 houses have been partially damaged; 1 fully damaged; and 12 livestock lost. In Gilgit-Baltistan, 2km of roads and 34 bridges have been damaged while 215 houses partially damaged; and in Pakistan-administered Kashmir 5 shops have been damaged; 4 houses partially damaged; 54 houses fully damaged; and 741 livestock lost.

No damages have been reported from Islamabad.