Navy Blocks Indian Submarine from Entering Pakistan Waters: ISPR

Senior political leaders praise Pakistan Navy’s preparedness in thwarting nefarious attempts of enemy

The Pakistan Navy over the weekend detected and barred an Indian submarine from entering Pakistani waters, the military’s media wing confirmed on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Indian submarine tried to enter Pakistan’s territory on Oct. 16 (Saturday), but was “prematurely detected and tracked” by the Pakistan Navy. It said that the navy had shown “unremitting vigilance and professional competence” in detecting and blocking the attempted entry of the Indian vessel.

“During the prevailing security milieu, a strict monitoring watch has been kept by Pakistan Navy to safeguard maritime frontiers of Pakistan,” read the ISPR statement, adding that this was the third such blocked attempt by Indian submarines to infiltrate into Pakistani waters.

“The recent incident reflects the deplorable Indian machinations vis-à-vis commitment and resolve of Pakistan Navy to defend maritime frontiers of the motherland,” it said.

Previously, the ISPR had reported the navy blocking the attempted entry by Indian submarines in March 2019 and November 2016, respectively.

Praise for Navy

Senior political leaders from both the government and opposition praised the navy’s preparedness following the release of the ISPR statement. Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, in a statement, praised the Navy for tracking and blocking the entry of the Indian navy into Pakistani waters.

“I am always appreciative of the services of the armed forces of this country,” he said. “India may have forgotten that Pakistan Navy is always alert and vigilant … The world should take notice of India’s anti-Pakistan aggression,” he added.

From the opposition, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said he saluted the Pakistan Navy for its actions, adding that the naval forces had demonstrated their expertise in defeating plans of the enemy. “It is very suspicious of the Indian Navy to try to enter the Pakistani waters for the third time,” he said and reiterated calls for the international community to take notice of India’s attempted violation of Pakistan’s territorial waters.

Similarly, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif said the Navy had demonstrated its professionalism and capability for the protection of Pakistan. “The Pakistan Army, the Air Force and the Navy have always demonstrated professionalism when it comes to saving the country from the aggression of the enemy,” he said in a statement.