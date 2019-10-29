Nawaz Sharif Fighting for Life

Former P.M.’s personal physician says Sharif has suffered a minor heart attack, has a low platelet count, and deteriorating kidney functions

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is “critically unwell,” his doctor said on Tuesday, days after the three-time leader now serving a prison sentence for corruption suffered a minor heart attack.

Sharif is currently in hospital in Lahore after receiving “indefinite” bail on medical grounds in one of his graft convictions, with an Islamabad court due to decide on another Tuesday. His name remains on the exit control list, meaning that he must remain in the country for the time being.

“Former PM #NawazSharif, critically unwell, is fighting the battle for his health & life,” his personal physician, Adnan Khan, tweeted on Tuesday.

In addition to the minor heart attack, Sharif has a low platelet count, both of which are being further complicated by “deteriorating kidney functions” Khan added.

He said poor blood sugar and blood pressure control was taking its toll, adding that “establishing a definitive diagnosis and subsequent management poses considerable risk to #NawazSharif’s fragile and unstable health.”

The 69-year-old former premier, known as the “Lion of Punjab,” was first taken to hospital last week when his blood platelet count dropped to dangerous levels.

The Supreme Court disqualified Sharif from politics for life over graft allegations in 2017, and he later received a seven-year jail sentence. He denies all the corruption charges against him.