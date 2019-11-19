Nawaz Sharif Leaves Pakistan for Medical Treatment

Former prime minister may need to travel to the U.S. for specialized treatment, says PMLN spokesperson

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday departed Lahore for London via air ambulance to seek medical treatment for health concerns that have mystified health professionals in Pakistan.

Accompanied by his brother Shahbaz Sharif and personal physician Dr. Adnan Khan, Nawaz’s itinerary calls for him to travel to Qatar for refueling before reaching London. Nawaz’s daughter, Maryam Nawaz, who surrendered her passport to court as part of bail conditions in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case—did not accompany him to the airport, bidding farewell at their house.

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb issued a statement clarifying that doctors had completed a medical examination of Nawaz ahead of his departure. She said the PMLN chief had been administered high doses of steroids and medicines to ensure his condition remains stable en route to London. Doctors in London will determine if Nawaz needs to travel to the U.S. for specialized care, she added.

Last week, the Lahore High Court allowed Nawaz to travel abroad after obtaining an assurance by his brother Shahbaz that he would guarantee Nawaz’s return once the former prime minister’s health improved. The order grants four weeks for Nawaz’s treatment but allows for the PMLN to secure an extension if the treatment is ongoing. On Monday, the Interior Ministry issued a notification verifying that Nawaz could travel abroad for medical treatment under an “interim arrangement.”