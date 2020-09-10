Nawaz Sharif Says He is Not ‘Fit’ to Travel and Return to Pakistan

In petition filed before Islamabad High Court, former premier submits medical reports proving his poor health

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday submitted medical reports to the Islamabad High Court informing it that his health did not permit him to return to Pakistan.

In a review petition filed against the IHC’s Sept. 10 order directing the PMLN leader to surrender before court, Sharif’s lawyers requested the court to continue hearings into his appeals without requiring his physical presence.

The petition maintains that the undertakings signed by him and his brother, PMLN President Shahbaz Sharif, had included a condition that the government would ensure he was healthy enough to travel before he returned to Pakistan. This, read the petition, was not done.

“The federal government does not have any authentic information about my health,” claims the petition, adding that his physicians have not issued any certificates declaring him “fit” to return home.

Medical reports

Accompanying the petition were medical reports, as well as the advice of American cardiologist Dr. Fayyaz Shaal, who has treated Sharif in the past. In his declaration, the U.S. doctor said the former prime minister needs an angiography and, potentially, surgery before he is declared fit to travel.

“Nawaz Sharif should not travel at all in this situation,” read the statement, adding that the PMLN leader was at serious risk of “death” if he traveled during the coronavirus pandemic. Dr. Shaal also backed the advice of the former premier’s London physician, Dr. Lawrence.

The Islamabad High Court, last week, had directed Sharif to surrender to court by Sept. 10 to commence appeals hearings against his conviction in the Al-Azizia reference.

Proclaimed offender

Separately, an accountability court declared Sharif a proclaimed offender in the Toshakhana vehicles reference, and initiated the process to confiscate his properties while directing the National Accountability Bureau to arrest him through Interpol.

Former president Asif Ali Zadari and former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani were also indicted in the case.