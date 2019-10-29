Nawaz Sharif’s Sentence Suspended for 8 Weeks

Doctors say former prime minister’s health remains in critical condition and he requires round-the-clock care

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday suspended former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s seven years’ imprisonment in the Al-Azizia case for eight weeks on medical grounds.

During proceedings ahead of the ruling, a two-member bench of the IHC said that it had four options before it. It could either forward the case to the executive branch; it could suspend the sentence for a specified time frame; it could approve the bail petition without any conditions; or it could reject the appeal.

Sharif’s legal counsel told the court that forwarding the matter to the executive was not suitable, as the government’s actions had shown it was biased against the former prime minister.

Earlier, Sharif’s personal physician Dr. Adnan Khan had told the court that a medical board formed to determine the true cause of Sharif’s ailments had yet to arrive upon a definitive diagnosis. “I have never seen him in such an alarming condition,” he said, adding his client’s condition remained highly critical.

Members of the medical board overseeing Sharif’s treatment also told the court that he required round-the-clock care, adding his platelet count kept dropping despite him being administered 80 injections to restore it. They also confirmed that Sharif had suffered a mild heart attack during his treatment.

Sharif had last week been granted bail on medical grounds by the Lahore High Court in the still-pending Chaudhry Sugar Mills case. The IHC, last week, had also granted him bail on medical grounds, which was set to expire on Oct. 29. He is now free to seek medical treatment at any facility in Pakistan, a key demand of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), which had pointed out that he needed to be admitted to a hospital with the ability to conduct all his medical tests for urgent care.