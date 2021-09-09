NCA Maintains Pakistan Will Not Enter Arms Race

National Command Authority meeting notes with concern arms build-up in region, describing it as detrimental to peace and security

The National Command Authority (NCA) on Tuesday maintained that Pakistan will not enter into any kind of arms race and will instead take all possible measures to ensure strategic stability in the South Asian region.

“NCA noted with concern the destabilizing massive arms build-up in the conventional and strategic domains,” read a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office after the meeting in Islamabad. “The NCA viewed these developments as detrimental to peace and security and asserted that Pakistan will take all measures to ensure the strategic stability in the region without entering into an arms race,” it added.

The 25th meeting of the NCA was chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Strategic Plans Division Headquarters and was attended by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi; Defense Minister Pervez Khattak; Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed; Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin; Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gen. Nadeem Raza; Inter-Services Intelligence Director-General Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed; and the chiefs of the Army, Navy and Air Force.

During the meeting, according to the statement, the participants expressed full confidence in the country’s command and control systems, as well as the security measures currently in place to ensure comprehensive security of the strategic assets of Pakistan. The forum also reaffirmed that Pakistan, as a responsible nuclear state, would continue to contribute meaningfully toward the global efforts to improve nuclear security and nuclear non-proliferation measures.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, a detailed briefing was given to the NCA on the evolving conflict dynamics in the region. The forum reiterated that full spectrum deterrence should be maintained in line with the policy of credible minimum deterrence and expressed satisfaction with the development of strategic capabilities.

“The NCA appreciated high standards of training and operational readiness of the strategic forces, and appreciated the scientists and engineers whose dedicated contributions have enabled Pakistan to successfully pursue the desired objectives,” the statement added.