NCOC Abolishes Mandatory Weekly ‘Closed’ Day for Businesses

In statement, forum says decision motivated by decline in coronavirus cases nationwide

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Friday announced further easing of restrictions introduced to curb the spread of coronavirus, allowing the reopening of cinemas and shrines for fully vaccinated citizens across Pakistan.

According to a statement issued by the forum that serves as the coordinating body for the national response to the pandemic, the decision to relax prevailing restrictions was taken during a meeting convened to review the pandemic situation in the country.

In addition to allowing cinemas and shrines to reopen for fully vaccinated citizens, the NCOC also abolished the mandatory “closed” day for businesses once a week and increased the number of guests allowed at indoor wedding receptions from 200 to 300, and those at outdoor weddings from 300 to 500. Following the relaxation of such restrictions, businesses are now allowed to operate seven days a week.

However, the NCOC emphasized, non-pharmaceutical interventions, including the use of face masks, would continue in districts reporting a high incidence of COVID-19 cases till Oct. 21. “The NPIs will be reviewed in an NCOC meeting on Oct. 28,” it added.