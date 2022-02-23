NCOC Ends Requirement of PCR Test for Incoming Vaccinated Travelers

Sindh eases curbs as new COVID-19 infections continue to decline nationwide

The National Command Operation Center (NCOC) on Wednesday announced it was ending the requirement of negative PCR tests for incoming travelers to Pakistan if they are fully vaccinated, adding that unvaccinated individuals will still need to submit test results prior to commencement of travel.

Revising the country’s inbound policy, the forum said that it would come into effect from Feb. 24 (Thursday). “Pre-boarding negative PCR has been abolished for fully vaccinated inbound travelers,” it said. “However, non-vaccinated individuals over 12 years will require pre-boarding negative PCR” that has been secured no earlier than 72 hours prior to commencement of travel, it added.

According to the NCOC, vaccinations are mandatory for all inbound passengers barring pregnant women; expired visa holders/illegal immigrants/deportees; and individuals with valid medical reasons. “Passengers below 12 years of age are exempted from mandatory vaccination,” it said, adding that passengers between 12 and 18 years olds would be allowed to travel without vaccination until March 31, 2022.

All deportees and non-vaccinated pedestrians at border terminals, it said, would have to undergo rapid antigen tests on their arrival to Pakistan, with positive cases to be quarantined at home for 10 days.

Sindh eases curbs

Also on Wednesday, the Sindh government announced it was easing COVID-19 curbs in light of a continuous decline in new infections in the province. In a notification, the provincial home department said the new guidelines would come into effect from today and continue until further revised as warranted by the prevalence of the pandemic.

Under the new guidelines, indoor gatherings of all types, including weddings, would be allowed for a maximum of 500 fully-vaccinated guests; while outdoor gatherings would be permitted with no limits.

It also ended restrictions on indoor and outdoor dining, and allowed businesses to continue their operations without any restrictions.

Similarly, indoor gyms, sports, cinemas, amusement parks and shrines have been allowed to open for fully vaccinated individuals, while offices are allowed to operate at 100% capacity at normal working hours with fully vaccinated workers.

For educational institutions, it said classes for children under 12 would be allowed to reopen with stringent COVID-19 protocols, while classes for children above 12 would resume for fully vaccinated students with stringent COVID-19 protocols.

Public buses would be allowed to operate with 80 percent of their seating capacity, with mandatory mask compliance. However, there would be a complete ban on serving meals/snacks during the journey till Feb. 28. Similarly, there is a ban on serving meals/snacks during domestic flight or overland journeys.

Railways would be allowed operate with a 100% occupancy level for fully vaccinated individuals.