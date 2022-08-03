NDMA Confirms 15 More Rain-Related Casualties in Balochistan

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday reported 15 more rain-related deaths in Balochistan, raising total casualties in the province since June 1 to 149—61 men, 36 women, and 52 children.

In a daily situation report, the NDMA said that casualties caused by this year’s torrential rains and flash floods across Pakistan now stood at 502. Balochistan remains the worst-hit with 149 deaths, with Punjab reporting 114; Sindh 111; Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 97; Pakistan-administered Kashmir 22; Gilgit-Baltistan 8; and Islamabad 1 death. Additionally, said the NDMA, 593 injuries had been reported nationwide, with 297 in Punjab; 105 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa; 100 in Sindh; 74 in Balochistan; 14 in Pakistan-administered Kashmir; and 3 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to local officials, the recent deaths in Balochistan were caused by flash floods in Zhob, Qilla Saifullah, Kohlu, Naushki and Lasbela. They said that some remote areas remained cut-off due to the flooding, particularly in Awaran, warning that if road access were not restored soon, people would run out of essential commodities.

The NDMA has also updated the total damages incurred due to the rains and floods, noting that Sindh and Balochistan were the worst-affected. It said that in Balochistan 670km of roads and 16 bridges had been damaged, while 10,429 houses had been partially damaged and 3,556 destroyed. Similarly, in Sindh, 1,838km of roads, 46 bridges and 6 shops have been damaged, while 17,729 houses have been partially damaged and 3,379 destroyed. In Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 6.5km of roads and 7 bridges have been damaged, while 2,822 houses have been partially damaged and 758 destroyed. In Gilgit-Baltistan, 2km of roads and 51 bridges have been damaged, while 162 houses have been partially damaged and 283 destroyed.

In Punjab, the NDMA has reported damages to 1 shop, with 88 houses partially damaged and 6 fully destroyed, while in Pakistan-administered Kashmir 5 shops have been destroyed, 55 houses partially damaged and 76 destroyed.

Balochistan has also suffered the heaviest loss of livestock, with 23,013 animals either slain or washed away by the floods; followed by 783 in Sindh; 741 in Pakistan-administered Kashmir; 275 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa; and 13 in Punjab.

According to the NDMA, it has dispatched 1,000 ration bags for people affected by floods in Balochistan that were donated by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center. It said that the bags contain flour, pulses, sugar and ghee and have been placed at the disposal of deputy commissioners of Jaffarabad, Naseerabad, Sohbatpur, Sibi and Kutch.