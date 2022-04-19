New Federal Cabinet to Take Oath of Office Today

The new coalition government led by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Monday announced the formation of a 34-member federal cabinet, which is set to take oath of office today (Tuesday) after being delayed by a day because President Arif Alvi excused himself from administering the oaths.

The oath of office would now be administered by Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani instead of the president, similar to the oath-taking of the prime minister, which the president had skipped out on after citing poor health.

The list issued by the Cabinet Division contains 30 federal ministers, four ministers of state and three advisers to the prime minister. After several days of speculation that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) did not wish to become a part of the federal cabinet, the issued list contains 9 ministers from the party; two ministers of state; and one adviser to the P.M. It also includes 12 ministers from the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz); two ministers of state; and two advisers to the prime minister. The 34-member cabinet is filled out with representatives of the Pakistan Muslim League (Quaid); the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan; the Jamhoori Watan Party; the Balochistan Awami Party; and the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl).

Some leaders of the PMLN had earlier claimed that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari would take oath of office as the foreign minister, but his name has not been included in the list issued by the Cabinet Division. However, PMLN spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said there could be some additional changes to the cabinet prior to the swearing-in. It is also likely that some additional members would be added to the cabinet in the coming days.

The list of ministers issued by the Cabinet Division is as follows:

PMLN

Khawaja Muhammad Asif, MNA

Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhary, MNA

Rana Sanaullah Khan, MNA

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, MNA

Rana Tanveer Hussain. MNA

Khurrum Dastagir Khan, MNA

Marriyum Aurangzeb, MNA

Khawaja Saad Rafique, MNA

Mian Javed Latif, MNA

Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada. MNA

Murtaza Javed Abbasi, MNA

Azam Nazeer Tarar, Senator

PPP

Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, MNA

Syed Naveed Qamar, MNA

Sherry Rehman, Senator

Abdul Qadir Patel, MNA

Shazia Marri, MNA

Syed Murtaza Mahmud, MNA

Sajid Hussain Turi, MNA

Ehsanur Rehman Mazari, MNA

Abid Hussain Bhayo, MNA

Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal

Asad Mahmood, MNA

Abdul Wasay, MNA

Mufti Abdul Shakoor, MNA

Muhammad Talha Mahmood, Senator

MQM-P

Syed Aminul Haque, MNA

Syed Faisal Ali Subzwari, Senator

BAP

Muhammad Israr Tareen, MNA

JWP

Nawabzada Shazain Bugti, MNA

PMLQ

Chaudhary Tariq Bashir Cheema, MNA

The list of ministers of state:

PMLN

Aisha Ghaus Pasha, MNA

Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju, MNA

PPP

Hina Rabbani Khar, MNA

Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, Senator

And the list of Advisers to the P.M.

PMLN

Miftah Ismail

Amir Muqam

PPP

Qamar Zaman Kaira