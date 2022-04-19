New Federal Cabinet to Take Oath of Office Today

The new coalition government led by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Monday announced the formation of a 34-member federal cabinet, which is set to take oath of office today (Tuesday) after being delayed by a day because President Arif Alvi excused himself from administering the oaths.
The oath of office would now be administered by Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani instead of the president, similar to the oath-taking of the prime minister, which the president had skipped out on after citing poor health.
The list issued by the Cabinet Division contains 30 federal ministers, four ministers of state and three advisers to the prime minister. After several days of speculation that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) did not wish to become a part of the federal cabinet, the issued list contains 9 ministers from the party; two ministers of state; and one adviser to the P.M. It also includes 12 ministers from the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz); two ministers of state; and two advisers to the prime minister. The 34-member cabinet is filled out with representatives of the Pakistan Muslim League (Quaid); the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan; the Jamhoori Watan Party; the Balochistan Awami Party; and the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl).
Some leaders of the PMLN had earlier claimed that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari would take oath of office as the foreign minister, but his name has not been included in the list issued by the Cabinet Division. However, PMLN spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said there could be some additional changes to the cabinet prior to the swearing-in. It is also likely that some additional members would be added to the cabinet in the coming days.
The list of ministers issued by the Cabinet Division is as follows:
PMLN
Khawaja Muhammad Asif, MNA
Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhary, MNA
Rana Sanaullah Khan, MNA
Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, MNA
Rana Tanveer Hussain. MNA
Khurrum Dastagir Khan, MNA
Marriyum Aurangzeb, MNA
Khawaja Saad Rafique, MNA
Mian Javed Latif, MNA
Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada. MNA
Murtaza Javed Abbasi, MNA
Azam Nazeer Tarar, Senator
PPP
Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, MNA
Syed Naveed Qamar, MNA
Sherry Rehman, Senator
Abdul Qadir Patel, MNA
Shazia Marri, MNA
Syed Murtaza Mahmud, MNA
Sajid Hussain Turi, MNA
Ehsanur Rehman Mazari, MNA
Abid Hussain Bhayo, MNA
Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal
Asad Mahmood, MNA
Abdul Wasay, MNA
Mufti Abdul Shakoor, MNA
Muhammad Talha Mahmood, Senator
MQM-P
Syed Aminul Haque, MNA
Syed Faisal Ali Subzwari, Senator
BAP
Muhammad Israr Tareen, MNA
JWP
Nawabzada Shazain Bugti, MNA
PMLQ
Chaudhary Tariq Bashir Cheema, MNA
The list of ministers of state:
PMLN
Aisha Ghaus Pasha, MNA
Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju, MNA
PPP
Hina Rabbani Khar, MNA
Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, Senator
And the list of Advisers to the P.M.
PMLN
Miftah Ismail
Amir Muqam
PPP
Qamar Zaman Kaira