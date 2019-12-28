New NAB Ordinance to ‘Insulate’ Businessmen: Imran Khan

Categories
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government has promulgated an ordinance to insulate businessmen from investigations and harassment by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday.
Addressing a ceremony to distribute awards to the Top 25 companies of the Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi, Khan said NAB’s job was to scrutinize public officer holders. “For the scrutiny of businessmen, there are other institutions, including the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR),” he said, as he congratulated the business community on being exempt from NAB probes.
The new ordinance—The National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019—has severely restrained the anti-graft watchdog. The key changes to the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999 appear to be designed to benefit politicians, bureaucrats and businessmen, all of whom have been complaining about harassment under the nebulous authority it has enjoyed thus far. Several members of the business community had said they feared making new investments because NAB was not allowing them to function normally. Similarly, government employees have said they had stopped trying to expedite work because they worried that NAB would haul them up for ignoring procedure.
Major changes
A summary, drafted by the Ministry of Law and Justice, and distributed among members of the federal cabinet clarified that the changes to the ordinance were required as NAB was “dealing with a large number of inquiries and investigation in addition to handling mega corruption cases.” It noted that several inquiries had been “initiated against the holders of public office and government servants on account of procedural lapses where no actual corruption in involved.”
The summary added that, currently, NAB was interfering in the jurisdiction of taxation regulatory bodies. “It is therefore felt necessary to define through the subject amendments the operational domain of NAB,” it added.
