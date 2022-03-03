Next 2-3 Days to Bring Good News: Fazl

Pakistan Democratic Movement chief claims ‘homework’ completed and no-confidence motion will be tabled in Parliament ‘soon’

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday announced that the next two or three days are “very important,” as the united opposition parties have finalized their plans for a no-confidence motion against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government.

In a meeting with journalists at his residence in Islamabad, he claimed there would be “good news” for citizens in the next 2-3 days. Stressing that the opposition parties had completed their “homework,” he claimed he was confident a no-confidence motion would succeed, adding that the opposition had wanted to secure the support of more than 180 members of the 342-member National Assembly.

“The opposition parties now trust each other and are in continuous contact,” he said. “All of us want to unite in bringing down this government,” he added.

However, Fazl—who also heads his own faction of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam—said the opposition was still discussing whether to table a no-confidence motion against National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser or Prime Minister Imran Khan. The process for a successful no-confidence motion against the prime minister requires the support of at least 172 lawmakers in the Lower House through an open vote; removing a speaker or deputy speaker, however, only needs a simple majority and is conducted through a secret ballot.

To a question, the PDM president claimed the opposition had not yet discussed who would form the next government if the PTI is ousted. Stressing that the opposition parties had no support from the “umpire”—a commonly used euphemism for the country’s security establishment—he said there were no contacts between them. “I don’t know if the PMLN or PPP are in contact with the establishment,” he added to another question.

Following the chat with journalists, JUIF leader Hafiz Hamdullah—also a spokesman for the PDM—issued a statement claiming that a no-confidence motion would be tabled in Parliament within the next 48 hours. He said the opposition had no interest in any support from the security establishment, adding it merely wanted it to stop overtly supporting the government.

The opposition, last month, announced that it would move a no-confidence motion against the incumbent PTI government, claiming this was the only solution to the multiple crises facing Pakistan. Since the announcement, opposition parties have made several public contacts with the PTI government’s allies, as well as disgruntled members of the ruling party.