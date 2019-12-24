No Compromise on Kashmir: COAS Bajwa

Pakistan’s foreign minister warns India’s actions along Line of Control risk endangering regional peace

Their will never be compromise on Kashmir, whatever the cost, Pakistan Army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Monday during a visit to the Line of Control and CMH Muzaffarabad.

In a tweet shared by the Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate, the Chief of Army Staff was quoted as saying Pakistan’s quest for peace should not be misconstrued as a sign of weakness. “We are capable and fully prepared to thwart any misadventure/aggression for defense of our motherland,” he added.

Separately, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi also issued a statement warning that India could undertake “missteps” on the LoC to divert global attention from its domestic concerns. The minister said tensions between India and Pakistan were currently at a peak due to the actions of the Narendra Modi-led government.

Qureshi claimed India’s ceasefire violations along the LoC had increased in recent weeks, adding that Delhi’s forces had also cut border fences at several points in a worrying move. He reiterated Pakistan’s claims that India had targeted over 300 civilians in over 3,000 ceasefire violations since January. He alleged these were part of a plan by Delhi to destroy peace in the region.

Detailing the ongoing unrest in the neighboring nation, he said Indians were currently demonstrating in the thousands against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019. Protesters believe New Delhi has buried the ideology of a secular India, and is seeking to impose Hindu Rashtra and Hindutva philosophy through this legislation, he added.

The foreign minister said India had suppressed coverage of ongoing tyrannies in India-held Kashmir through an ongoing communications blackout. However, he said, the protests against the citizenship law could not similarly be hidden, as the government cannot impose curfew in the entire country. He said the world is fully aware what the Modi government is doing but has not commented due to vested interests. This silence is dangerous, he warned.

Qureshi thanked the countries which had raised their voice for the plight of Kashmiris, especially Malaysia and Turkey. He also said that the Human Rights Commission of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation has taken notice of the use of pellet guns in India-held Kashmir on Pakistan’s demand, and investigation in this regard had now begun.