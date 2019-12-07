P.M. Khan says his government will not stop its efforts to eradicate corruption from Pakistan

The elimination of corruption remains the core guiding principle of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday.

During a meeting with a delegation of pro-government parties from Sindh, led by Governor Imran Ismail, Khan said the development and prosperity of Sindh province was a priority for his government and malfeasance would not be allowed to hinder this goal. “Corruption will not be tolerated. Because of this menace the country has lacked development,” he said. “I will wage jihad against corruption. There will be no deal, no doctrine of necessity.”

The prime minister said the process of accountability launched by his government after it came into power last year would continue without any discrimination. According to daily Express Tribune, he told the participants of the meeting that the Pakistan Peoples Party-led provincial government in Sindh was a “total failure.”

The Sindh contingent also informed the prime minister that they were facing procedural hurdles in implementing the federal government’s plans to achieve prosperity in the province. The meeting decided to appoint focal persons at all federal ministries related to the issues of the province to overcome this.

Reportedly, the Sindh lawmakers also voiced complaints about Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, claiming the government was ignoring development in both the rural and urban areas. They urged the prime minister to limit the powers of the chief secretary and inspector general of police to also bring them under sway of the federal government.

The Sindh delegation also urged the prime minister to utilize the gas royalties paid to the province on uplifting the region, as it had the primary right to it.

The visiting delegation comprised members from the Muttahida Qaumi Movement and the Grand Democratic Alliance. Senior leaders of the PTI also attended the meeting.